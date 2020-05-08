Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘Rishi Kapoor could make fans go weak in the knees’: Priyanka Chopra remembers Chintu uncle, offers support to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir

‘Rishi Kapoor could make fans go weak in the knees’: Priyanka Chopra remembers Chintu uncle, offers support to Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir

Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about Rishi Kapoor, and his impactful career.

Updated: May 08, 2020 08:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Priyanka Chopra poses with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Actor Priyanka Chopra has written a piece for Time magazine, in remembrance of the late Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30 at the age of 67, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Priyanka lauded his ‘effervescence and flamboyance’ and said that he had the passion of a ‘Shakespearean hero with a generous dollop of innocence added in’.

“From his first leading role in 1973’s Bobby, he was the keeper of our hearts, ushering in a new era of romance in Hindi movies,” Priyanka wrote. “His charisma was in his extraordinary smile, one that made his fans go weak in the knees. And when he danced, he made us all want to jump up and join him.”

 

About the latter part of his career, Priyanka wrote that Rishi began playing characters that were removed from his earlier films. “I had the privilege of working with him in Agneepath, in which he played a fierce, no-holds-barred character, someone to hate rather than love,” she wrote.



Also read: ‘Rishi Kapoor could beat any actor hollow, took my attention away from Saif in Hum Tum’: Sharmila Tagore

Priyanka wrote that Rishi’s death ‘is the end of an era for Hindi cinema’, but as the late actor’s father Raj Kapoor once said in Mera Naam Joker, ‘the show must go on’.

She concluded, “To your beautiful family, Neetu Ma’am, Riddhima and Ranbir: the world grieves with you... I’m so grateful for having had the opportunity of knowing you personally as well—your candour, your laughter, your zest for life. That’s how I’ll always remember you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
May 08, 2020 09:37 IST
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 08:32 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 07:55 IST
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
May 08, 2020 08:03 IST

latest news

One class, One channel: HRD plans 12 DTH channels to meet needs of all school students
May 08, 2020 09:47 IST
‘Deeply saddened’: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on death of migrant workers in Maharashtra
May 08, 2020 09:40 IST
Film shoots in post-lockdown era: What’s likely to change?
May 08, 2020 09:33 IST
UP govt forms team to probe tiger’s death in PTR
May 08, 2020 09:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.