Rishi Kapoor dies at 67: His co-stars pay heartfelt tributes

As we speak to more of Rishi Kapoor’s co-stars and colleagues, we bring to you their personal tributes for the late actor, who dedicated almost four decades to Hindi cinema, and breathed his last on Thursday, after a tough but brave battle against cancer.

Aruna Irani: “I feel so sad. I don’t know how to process this news, I don’t know how to express this grief. I loved him as a human being. Actors bahut aayenge bahut jaenge, there will be no one like my Chintu baba. I don’t know why he left us? He was always kept in touch with me even when he was in New York and then when he came back. He never lost touch with me.”

Rakesh Roshan: “I am not okay at all. How can I be? I lost my friend. It is too early to even think of my memories with him, I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news. I can’t believe that he is not with us. I am feeling very, very lonely, He was my friend. I don’t know what to say.”

Dharmendra: Main bahut dukhi hoon. It is heartbreaking to hear...ek sadma laga hai. God is testing us. He was a talented and brilliant actor. After fighting cancer, he was on his way to get better. Rishi was a jolly man, a fine artiste and I remember, we would keep laughing and chatting while shooting films. It was fun working with him. We always met warmly at events and functions. We kept in touch on and off. I would watch his films and look at his photos and notice that he looks well. And now to hear about this shocking news is devastating. Hamaari film industry ki royal family, the Kapoor family, ka chirag bujh gaya.

Prem Chopra: He was a great friend, a great human being, a great actor. It’s terrible to know that he is no more and I hope Neetu and everyone in the family can bear the loss. It’s a personal loss to me as well as he was like a relative and we had such great memories which he had mentioned in his autobiography. We worked together in many films and our last one was Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017). He was very intelligent and was always seeking for new learning. I feel so sad that the two greatest actors of the film industry - Irrfan and Chintu are gone.

Rati Agnihotri: I am at a loss of words. How can you talk about Chintu in the past? I can’t believe that this has happened. He was such a fantastic actor and wonderful co-star. He was so alive and loveable. Everyone who would work with him would only admire him all the more. How can he be not there? I know Neetu ji is a strong person and his family have been strong during his treatment but I think there’s a limit to their strength, can’t even think what they must have been going through now. Being away from India (she is in Polland) for long, I had not been able to meet him often but I always kept a check on his health, and would sometimes speak with him, though not often. I regret that I am not in Mumbai right now. This news is yet to sunk in. I thought he recovered... Chintu was a strong person. His strong viewpoints would raise several questions. He was never scared of anything… I wish this isn’t true. Chintu can’t leave us so soon.

Padmini Kolhapure: “All I can say is I am shocked I am numb. I can’t even believe that he is gone. He was a great actor, a great person, a great soul and a great contributor to the Indian film industry. He has left us and I feel a very strong personal loss for me.I thought of him every day, he was on my mind every day of my life , he was a part of my life , my growing up years were with him... so you can imagine how big this loss is for me.”

Shreyas Talpade: I don’t know what more this year has in store for us in the coming weeks and months. I was reading the formal message that Rishi ji’s family has sent out, and how he was battling this for a couple of years. Among all that, he not only kept himself positive, but also the people around. I got a chance to work with him in Housefull 2, he was a jovial guy, always chatting, and trying to entertain. He was a complete entertainer. Rishi sir, with the kind of body of work he had... In fact, in the last two years, he portrayed roles which no one would have thought. This amazing, good looking chocolate hero would play negative hero, or even an old guy in Kapoor and Sons. I can’t imagine how devastating it must be for the family. It’s very unfortunate.

Leena Yadav: Just not feeling anything, how can you possibly say enough about Rishi Kapoor? It has been the most amazing experience of my life to work with him (in Rajma Chawal; 2018). By talking about our work relationship I feel I am again compartmentalising my life and experience. That isn’t right. I had a so many conversations with him and they were so fulfilling. I haven’t met anybody like him. He was so in the moment... He was one of the most beautiful people to work with. I felt like I spent a part of my life with him in Chandni Chowk in that one day when we all gorged on to street food and walk around the lanes and by-lanes. We actually would him have come to set on a scooty because the lanes of Chandni Chowk were narrow, but he would prefer walking. On his way he would speak to shop owners, people on the road. By the third day he became one of them. That’s how he would embrace people and places. His passion for food and music would get us going. There would be times he would say why are you taking this shot? I don’t think you would use this one. Yes he was that straight forward. He was so childish yet so mature. That’s the magic of him as an actor. He was so unfiltered, uncensored. The reason why he was so relevant even today and would continue to be in future… I don’t think this is the end of his journey. This can’t be it.

Mohnish Bahl: I see all the films I did with him as an opportunity to have spent time with a wonderful human being. Eventually, that is what life is all about, isn’t it? When you look back at your life, you look at the time you spent with people. Chintu ji was a beacon of positivity, and used to call me his ‘lucky mascot’ in the 1990s, as we did so many films. When I would tell him this and this was not (successful), he would say ‘oh forget about them’ in his inimitable style. What always comes to me is the sparkle in his eyes when you met him. This news is horrible. I hadn’t met him for a couple of years now, but the knowledge that one never will, that’s painful.

Sanjay Kapoor: I have grown up with Chintu ji. His youngest brother is my closest friend. He was hence like a big brother to me, and will be missed by me and the world as an actor and a person. This is very tragic, and I hope 2020 gets over, it’s so sad. Every moment with him was like a memory, I really cannot pinpoint anything. We worked together in Luck By Chance. I also met him in New York when he was going through all this, but he was still smiling, talking about movies, so full of life. That’s the way people should remember him.

Poonam Dhillon: This is such a terrible time to have to go through this. Everybody is feeling so helpless. I just spoke to Neela aunty (late Shammi Kapoor’s wife) There’s a limit to how many family members can travel. This is terribly sad. Can’t believe that Chintu is not there among us. I met him when he came back from New York, even two months back. He had recovered and so grateful to have beaten such a horrible disease. It’s going to very difficult to accept he is gone. I have known him since I was an 18-year-old. We have been friends, I was close to his family. I had worked with him, Dabboo (Randhir Kapoor), Shammi uncle, Shashi ji (Shashi Kapoor). We share a special relationship that’s beyond work. He was the most unassuming person, the most natural, effortless actor. He was no doubt one of the finest actors of our times. The other day I joked with him saying, ‘Kya baat hai aaj kal baat toh karte ho par kaam kab karenge’ and he was like, ‘Haan yaar, chal ek saath ek film karte hai’. He was so outspoken and I would pull his leg on whether he would open his heart on Twitter after a few drinks and he would laugh and say those things come to him naturally. He wouldn’t cow him, he was never fake. Can’t imagine what Neetu (Kapoor; wife) must be going through... Heard that Riddhima (Kapoor Sahni; daughter) is driving down from Delhi. He was an actor per excellence. Sad that in his last day there’s restriction to pay our last tribute to this true gentleman.

Chunky Panday: It’s deeply saddening. We’ve lost a pillar of our industry who had contributed so much to Indian cinema. I’ve known him since I was 10 years old and have grown up watching his films. Having worked with him in Kasak (1992) and Housefull 2 (2012) was such a great learning experience, right from watching his effortless acting to his sense of humour. He would always speak tongue-in-cheek and to the point and would never be scared of anyone. I last met him in New York when he was going through his treatment and he was full of life even then. Now that he is gone, he will live in our hearts through his films forever.

