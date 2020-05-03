Sections
‘Rishi Kapoor had a relapse after visiting Delhi this February, had advised him against going’: Rakesh Roshan

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan says he had warned Rishi Kapoor against visiting Delhi in February for a wedding. The veteran actor had a relapse there; he died on April 30.

Updated: May 03, 2020 11:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan in happier times.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has spoken about how friend and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s health deteriorated after a visit to Delhi this February. Rishi died on April 30 in Mumbai.

Both Rishi and Rakesh were diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and successfully beat the disease. “Both of had cancer, though different kinds. I am aware of how infection-prone we are. So when Chintu told me about his plans to go to Delhi in February for a wedding I advised him against it. But he still went, and had a relapse there. When I met Chintu he admitted he should’ve listened to me and that he made a mistake by going to Delhi,” Rakesh told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

Rishi was hospitalized in Delhi in February and later said in an interview to PTI, “I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess.” Ranbir and Alia had reported rushed to Delhi to be by his side. However, he was again hospitalized in Mumbai for what was reported to be viral fever.

Talking about how he wants to wait till September before he starts a new project. “I am a hundred percent cured, touchwood. Chintu asked me why I didn’t start a new film. I told him I will wait until September when my final medical tests will happen. I would rather wait until I’m fully sure. Health comes first. And this is what I told Chintu also.”



Remembering Rishi, Rakesh had earlier written in Hindstan Times, “Chintu (as Kapoor was fondly known as by his friends and family) and I were friends for the last 44 years. So, you can imagine that we have had a really long association – on as well offscreen. But now, within a flash of a second, it has all, suddenly, come to a full stop.”

