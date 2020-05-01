Sections
Home / Bollywood / 'Rishi Kapoor kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor', says Saira Banu in touching note

‘Rishi Kapoor kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’, says Saira Banu in touching note

Saira Banu remembered her last meeting with late actor Rishi Kapoor in a touching note shared on Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account.

Updated: May 01, 2020 19:38 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Saira Banu posted a heartfelt message for Rishi Kapoor from Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account.

Veteran actor Saira Banu on Friday recalled her last meeting with late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer. A remembrance message from Saira Banu about Rishi Kapoor was posted on her husband and senior actor Dilip Kumar’s Twitter handle.

In the tweet, Banu reminisced how Rishi Kapoor kept the bond between Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar alive. “Met loving #RishiKapoor hale and hearty recently. He always made it a point to affectionately come personally in our old traditional ways to give any invitation to family functions. Rishi always kept in touch n kept alive the bond of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. RIP. SairaBanuKhan,” the tweet read.

 

Rishi Kapoor’s father and legendary actor Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kapoor had friendly relations.



Also read | Rakesh Roshan says Ranbir Kapoor consoled him after Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Instead of me consoling him, he comforted me’

Rishi passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after a two-year battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

