Rishi Kapoor passes away: ‘Crying badly, 2020 is the worst’ say fans as they mourn his loss

Rishi Kapoor’s untimely demise on Thursday morning, a day after he was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, has shocked and saddened the country. The news was first shared on Twitter by Amitabh Bachchan, who said that he was ‘destroyed’ when he heard that Rishi was no more.

Condolences began pouring in from Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra and Madhuri Dixit. Fans, too, mourned the loss. “I don’t know....This 2020 will unfold How many sorrows... RIP #RishiKapoor He was very natural whether it’s Real or Reel. Jai Hind #OmShanti,” one fan tweeted.

The news of Rishi’s tragic demise comes just a day after Irrfan Khan passed away. Fans mourned the fact that Indian cinema lost two of its most precious gems. “Worst 2020 taken away 2 most versatile actor from us. Oh my heavy heart. crying badly @chintskap #riprishikapoor #RishiKapoor,” one fan wrote.

“We all hardly slept last night. Still absorbing the loss of one Legend, and woke up this morning to know of another great Legend Gone. There are no words to Express the grief we feel at the passing of #RishiKapoor,” another fan wrote.

“#RishiKapoor RIP Sir! You were always my favorite actor. My memories will miss you! In our hearts forever. Prayers for the family. Hindi film industry has lost two of its extremely talented actors is such quick succession... Shattering! Precious people!” a Twitter user wrote.

“This year just keeps getting worse. This is the end of an era. A big loss to the entertainment industry and the country. #RishiKapoor sir, you will be missed. I am sure its going to be super entertainment in heaven with you and #IrrfanKhan there. #RIPLegends,” another fan wrote.

Rishi, who was last seen in Jeethu Joseph’s thriller The Body, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. A statement issued by his family said that he ‘would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears’.

