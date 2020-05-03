Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor pay tribute to veteran actor, see pic

A picture of Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor paying obeisance to Rishi Kapoor at a prayer meet is being widely shared on social media. The snapshot has Neetu dressed in white and Ranbir wearing a red turban, next to a framed photograph of Rishi with garlands on it.

As per reports, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also attended the prayer meet, after being unable to make it to Rishi’s funeral. She could not get permission to fly down to Mumbai from Delhi, owing to the nationwide lockdown, and drove all the way to be with her family. She and her daughter Samara reached on Saturday night.

Rishi died at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday after a two-year battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. They requested fans and well-wishers to remember him ‘with a smile’ instead of tears.

Several Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar, expressed their shock and sadness at the news of Rishi’s death and paid tribute to him on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise and tweeted, “Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Also see | Meenakshi Seshadri’s final goodbye to Damini co-star Rishi Kapoor: ‘I will remember you Rishi ji always’

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and travelled to New York for treatment. After almost a year of chemotherapy sessions, he returned to Mumbai in September 2019. A few months later, it was revealed that he was in remission.

However, Rishi’s cancer relapsed after he travelled to Delhi in February for a wedding. Rakesh Roshan said in a recent interview, “Both of us had cancer, though different kinds. I am aware of how infection-prone we are. So when Chintu told me about his plans to go to Delhi in February for a wedding I advised him against it. But he still went, and had a relapse there. When I met Chintu he admitted he should’ve listened to me and that he made a mistake by going to Delhi.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more