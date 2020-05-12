Rishi Kapoor prayer meet: Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pay tribute, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor attend

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared pictures of her and brother Ranbir Kapoor paying obeisance to their father Rishi Kapoor at a prayer meet held for him at their residence in Mumbai. Sharing a picture of herself next to a garlanded photograph of Rishi, she wrote, “Love you always Papa…”

Another picture, which had Ranbir and Riddhima performing a puja, was captioned, “Your legacy will live on forever... We love you.”

The prayer meet was attended by Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Randhir Kapoor and his wife Babita Kapoor, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and Rima Jain and her son Aadar Jain.

Rishi died at a Mumbai hospital on April 30 after a two-year battle with cancer, his family said in a statement. They requested fans and well-wishers to remember him ‘with a smile’ instead of tears.

Riddhima, who lives in Delhi, drove down to Mumbai after hearing the news but could not make it to his funeral at the Chandanwadi Crematorium, owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, she wished that she ‘could be there to say goodbye’ to him one last time.

“Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever,” she wrote, sharing a picture with him.

Riddhima has been remembering Rishi with their old family photos. She said in her Instagram stories that she and Ranbir are standing by their mother Neetu Kapoor like a rock, during this difficult time. “Got your back Ma #yourpillars,” she wrote, sharing a picture of the three of them.

