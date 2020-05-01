Rishi Kapoor returned to work day after sister’s death, told producer ‘the show must go on’ when asked to take a break

Producer Honey Trehan, who will have the distinction of having worked with the late Rishi Kapoor on the actor’s final film, Sharmaji Namkeen, has recalled how Rishi returned to work a day after the death of his sister, Ritu Nanda.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he said that Rishi’s ‘professionalism was inspiring’. He said that the actor had been asked to arrive in Delhi two days before the final leg of shooting, but the day after he landed his sister Ritu Nanda died.

“We were looking to reschedule but in answer to my condolence message he asked, ‘What is the call time tomorrow?’” Honey said that he told the actor to take a couple of days off. But Rishi replied, “Bakwas maat karo, what happened is personal, but work is my is my profession. I am equally responsible for both. The show must go on.”

Sharmaji Namkeen will be the actor’s final film. Honey mentioned that Rishi was looking forward to working with Deepika Padukone on the remake of The Intern, and playing a pandit opposite Sanjay Dutt in Pandit Galli Ka Ali.

Rishi died on Thursday, after having battled cancer for two years. He is survived by his wife, Neetu, and his children, actor Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

