‘Rishi Kapoor’s compliments sounded like he was scolding you’: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu says that she still hasn’t fully registered Rishi Kapoor’s death, and that despite being a ‘hot-blooded Punjabi man’, he had another side.

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in a still from Mulk.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who worked with the late Rishi Kapoor in Mulk and Chashme Baddoor, has said that he had a side to his personality that most people weren’t aware about. Rishi died last month after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

Taapsee told India Today, “Most know him as a hot-blooded Punjabi man, which he was. But you have to spend time him to know the other side. I had the fortune in Mulk. His compliments sounded like he’s scolding you, but that’s how it is. I could connect with it.”

About his death, she said, “It’s a feeling of disbelief, maybe when I don’t see him at industry parties eventually it will seep in, but right now it hasn’t. I didn’t see it coming. He messaged me for Thappad, it’s unbelievable right now that he’s gone. I’m lucky to have sat down and talked to him beyond films, he’s a brilliant storyteller. And I will always cherish those memories.”

 



Taapsee had condoled the actor’s death in an Instagram post. Sharing a still of the two of them hugging in Mulk, she’d written, “My most favourite picture with him. Worked with him twice n the kind of brash honest compliments this man gave have never left my heart n mind. Even in his bullying there was so much love that one couldn’t help enjoy listening to him. The most entertaining stories came from him. the only costar of mine who could beat me in being ‘brutally’ honest. Sir humaari hat-trick reh gayi. I’m sure I will meet him somewhere n this hug shall be repeated with the same smile on our faces.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Mulk saw Rishi playing a Muslim man trying to defend his family’s honour after one of them gets involved in terrorism. Taapsee played a lawyer.

