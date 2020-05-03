Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima reaches Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan announced KBC 12

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reached Mumbai after travelling by road for two days from Delhi, Amitabh Bachchan announces KBC 12.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reaches Mumbai to be with mom Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reached Mumbai on Saturday night, two days after the popular Hindi film actor died of leukaemia. She could not attend his funeral on Thursday as she did not get permission to fly down to Mumbai due to the restrictions in place for coronavirus lockdown. She travelled from Delhi by road with her daughter Samara.

Amitabh Bachchan announces KBC 12

Late on Saturday, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to announce the start of hit TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC)’s latest edition, KBC 12. He shared a video where details of the registration process were mentioned.

Meenakshi Seshadri releases video to say a final goodbye to Damini co-star Rishi Kapoor

Former actor and dancer Meenakshi Seshadri released a video remembering her times with co-star Rishi Kapoor at his passing away. She also paid her respects to Irrfan Khan.

John Cena shares Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s photos on Instagram

WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor John Cena recently paid tribute to late actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday by sharing his photo. He also shared a picture of Irrfan Khan.

Athiya Shetty, brother Ahan send funds to accounts of photographers affected by lockdown

Actor Suniel Shetty’s children, Athiya Shetty and her brother Ahan, have reportedly deposited money into the bank accounts of celebrity photographers, whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

