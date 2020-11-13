Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima remembers him on Diwali, posts pic from last year’s celebrations: ‘Miss you papa’

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share a post as she remembered her father on Diwali. She posted a picture from last year’s Diwali celebrations. Rishi died in April this year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a picture and wrote: “Miss you papa.” She added hashtags #lastyearmemories #diwali2019 to define her post further. The picture showed Rishi dressed in a pink silk kurta and white pyjama while Neetu Kapoor was dressed in a green ethnic wear. Riddhima stood sandwiched between her parents.

Riddhima and her famous parents.

Since his death in April this year, Riddhima’s Instagram page has become a memory wall dedicated to him. Many of her posts have been about her father and the time they spent together as a family.

Soon after his death, a heartbroken Riddhima had written in a post: “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever.”

Since then, Instagram Stories has been her choice for posting memories. In the aftermath of her father’s demise, she has also emerged as her mother’s pillar of strength. On Thursday, she also shared a picture with her mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, as she began shooting for a new film, Jug Jug Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. Sharing the picture, Riddhima wrote: “All the best for the shoot maa!!! You will be fabbbb!! Love you! @neetu54.”

Neetu shared a picture with the team near an aircraft and had written: “My first flight, in these scary times !! Nervousss for this journey !! While Kapoor Sahab, you aren’t here holding my hand, I know you are with me .. #RnR thank you for encouraging me to do this.. #JugJugJiyo. P.S. - We are all Covid tested and safe, hence removed mask while taking picture.”

