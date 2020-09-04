Rishi Kapoor’s family celebrates his birth anniversary, Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law defends family bond

Rishi Kapoor’s family misses him on his birth anniversary. Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law shares new blog about actor and his family.

On Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, daughter Riddhima shares heartfelt note, pics: ‘You are living in this broken heart’

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s family is missing him sorely on his 68th birth anniversary on Friday. Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share his old pictures with the family and even shared a note in his memory. Riddhima said that she is still heartbroken over his death but he shall always stay alive in her ‘broken heart’.

Isha Koppikar says a superstar once got her replaced in a film: ‘I was about to go for the mahurat and it happened’

Actor Isha Koppikar revealed that she has been the victim of nepotism and was once arbitrarily dropped from a film at the behest of an actor who is now a superstar. She said that she was once leaving for the mahurat of a film when she found out that she had been replaced.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Isha said, “A lot of times, I was about to get a role, but then somebody called. The father or mother would call and the starlet would get it. If somebody is with someone and the heroine is his muse or girlfriend, then she would get the role. All this has happened to me.”

Kangana Ranaut responds as Renuka Shahane slams her comment on Mumbai: ‘Were you also waiting like a blood thirsty vulture’

Actor Kangana Ranaut is receiving flak online for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK). The actor received criticism from many Twitter users including actor Renuka Shahane, who called her out for not respecting the city that gave her stardom.

Responding to Kangana’s tweet, Renuka wrote, “Dear @KanganaTeam Mumbai is the city where your dream of becoming a Bollywood star has been fulfilled, one would expect you to have some respect for this wonderful city. It’s appalling how you compared Mumbai with POK.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law counters Rhea Chakraborty’s claims: ‘5 times my wife left me behind to be with her brother’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti has penned a blog to illustrate how close the actor’s family was. The blog appears to be a response to actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s claims that the family had a strained relationship.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, has filed an abetment to suicide FIR against Rhea and the case is now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau have also launched separate investigations in the case.

The Boys season 2 review: Diabolically deranged, hit Amazon superhero show chooses scandal over subtlety

A lot has changed since the first season of The Boys released last year. Watchmen, the comic book property with which it shares DNA, came out with a game-changing reboot. More importantly, however, the real world turned into the sort of dystopian fantasy that the show so mercilessly mocked.

My capacity for the sort of nihilism that The Boys peddles is definitely waning, though. Do we really need more reminders that our planet is being consumed, even during one of the worst years in recorded history, by corporate greed? Or is it necessary to never lose sight of the evil that surrounds us, simply because we’ve had enough? There are no correct answers.

