Rishi Kapoor's Henna co-star Zeba Bakhtiar: 'Just after 48 hours of meeting him, I felt like Kapoor family is my family'

Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar, who starred opposite Rishi Kapoor in the 1991 film Henna, is heartbroken over his untimely death.

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rishi Kapoor and Zeba Bakhtiar in a still from Henna.

Rishi Kapoor’s Henna co-star and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar has said she was in touch with him through calls and messages and was assured by his brother Randhir Kapoor two days before his death that the actor is getting better.

Zeba told Spotboye in an interview, “Before these mobile phones came into our lives, I used to call him on his land-line phone to wish him on his birthday and Diwali. And once the trend of WhatsApp started, we communicated on that to wish each other. Also, he used to message me whenever a film of Ranbir Kapoor released and I used to make it a point to go and watch it.”

 

Zeba had made her Bollywood debut with Henna in 1991. While she played the titular role, Rishi played her lover Chander Prakash. It was directed by Randhir and his superstar father Raj Kapoor.



Reminiscing her first meeting with Rishi ahead of the film shoot, she said, “The first day I worked with Rishi Kapoor was for a screen shoot and a photo shoot for Henna. I was totally new and unfamiliar with everything, so I was very, very nervous. But he made it quite comfortable for me and encouraged me a lot, so much so that in just 48 hours, I felt like the Kapoor family, is my family.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor ‘would have wanted people fighting’ to give a shoulder to his bier, says Nikkhil Advani

Zeba had penned an emotional note after learning the news of his death. Sharing a few stills from their film on Instagram, Zeba wrote, “Just heard this news that my sweet friend Rishi Kapoor is no more! I am really shocked to hear! The time passed so quickly! Looks like HENNA was shooted a day back! I will really miss you and I love you. Its really hard to bear this loss! YOU WERE A SUPERSTAR FOR US. RIEP dear RISHI... My CHANDER PRAKASH! you are and forever will be in our hearts! Thankyou for the things you taught me during our shoot! Can’t write more.....! only yours HENNA!”

Rishi died on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He had returned to work after being declared cancer-free exactly a year before his death.

