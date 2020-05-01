Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law Bharat Sahni writes heartfelt post: ‘Simply broken today, will never forget the love you gave me’

Actor Rishi Kapoor’s son-in-law, Bharat Sahni, has written a condolence message for him on social media. Rishi died on Thursday, after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Bharat, who is married to Rishi’s daughter Riddhima, wrote on Instagram, “Will never forget the love you gave me. You taught me so much in the little time I had with you. Simply broken today. Lost for words. Love you and will miss you a lot. R.I.P. Papa.” He also added several pictures of Rishi posing with the family, particularly his granddaughter, Samara.

Riddhima couldn’t make it to the funeral, because of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. She was granted permission to travel to Mumbai by road. Riddhima also took to Instagram to post messages for her father. “Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever,” she wrote.

Rishi’s niece, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared messages on social media. Kareena posted a video of Rishi singing a classic song from Bobby, that was recreated for Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Tum. She also posted pictures of her father Randhir Kapoor, posing with Rishi when they were both children. She captioned it, “The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle.” Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor shared a video from the film D-Day, and honoured both her uncle and actor Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, brothers Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain shared the family’s statement on Instagram stories. Rishi was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, and spent a year getting treatment in New York City.

