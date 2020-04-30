Rishi Kapoor ‘would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears’, says family in emotional message

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer. He died at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday morning, at the age of 67.

A statement released by Rishi’s family said that he ‘remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest’ during his two-year battle with cancer. The statement added that ‘he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears’.

Here is the full statement:

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.”

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent chemotherapy in New York, with his family by his side. After ‘11 months, 11 days,’ in September 2019, he returned home and announced that he was in remission.

Rishi is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

