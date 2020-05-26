Sections
Riteish Deshmukh imagines hugging late father Vilasrao Deshmukh in heartbreaking video. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh has shared an emotional video in the memory of his late father and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh imagines he is being hugged by late father Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh has taken TikTok by a storm with his candid videos on the video sharing website. However, the actor left his followers emotional when he shared a heartbreaking video in the memory of his father and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Riteish wrote, “Happy Birthday PAPPA..... Miss you everyday!! #vilasraodeshmukh75.” The actor is seen looking at his father’s clothes on a hanger. He puts his hand through a sleeve of the kurta and embraces himself. The emotional song Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin from 2012 film Agneepath plays in the background.

 

His industry friends were moved by the video. Abhishek Bachchan reacted with a hands joined in prayer, a heart and a hug emoji. Aftab Shivdasani wrote, “So lovely brother, God bless him and your family.” Riteish’s brother Dhiraj also commented, “Miss you Pappa.” His wife Deepshikha also wrote, “Miss you papa.”



Riteish was also flooded with messages from several of his father’s colleagues and industry friends on Twitter. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote to him, “He is with you every moment brother.”

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha wrote, “Prayers & tributes to the two time frm CM, Maharashtra, & frm Union Cabinet minister, our very dear friend, late & great #VilasraoDeshmukh on his birth anniversary. He was a true son of the soil & an able administrator, having held several portfolios effectively.” Riteish tweeted in response to him, “Dearest Sir, @ShatruganSinha your words mean a lot to us. My father was extremely fond of you and always valued your opinion. He used to fondly tell me the days spent in Pune in late 60s/70s. Love & respect to you.”

