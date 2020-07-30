Sections
Home / Bollywood / Riteish Deshmukh’s 4-year-old son Rahyl makes a tune by himself, Vishal Dadlani reacts. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh’s 4-year-old son Rahyl makes a tune by himself, Vishal Dadlani reacts. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh’s son four-year-old son Rahyl made a tune and music composer Vishal Dadlani reacted to it.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 13:01 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Riteish Deshmukh’s son Rahyl makes a tune all by himself.

Riteish Deshmukh’s son Rahyl had sought music composer duo Vishal Shekhar’s feedback on the musical composition by his younger son, Rahyl. On Wednesday, the actor had shared a video of four-year-old Rahyl singing a song and recording it on an instrument.

Riteish shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Dear, @VishalDadlani & @ShekharRavjiani - Do you see any future here? Quarantine Music Composition is in full swing. Musical Maestros Rahyl & Diviyaana.” The video also featured his niece Diviyaana.

 

Vishal took notice of the video on Thursday and reacted, “Haha, @Riteishd @geneliad you have little musicians in the family!! NOW you’re in trouble! Wait till they bring home their first drum-kits or electric guitars! Dadaaaaaaa!!! Please squish Rahyl & Diviyaana for me! Too cute!!! Wish I could bring them to the studio right NOW!”



Responding to him in the same vein, Riteish wrote, “Dadaaa... currently @geneliad & me are the Drum set .... Music is On!!!”

 

Also read: Avrodh - The Siege Within review: The Uri Surgical Strike replay is high on drama but low on josh

Riteish and wife Genelia are parents to Riaan, 5 and Rahyl, 4. Riteish had penned a sweet note on Rahyl’s fourth birthday last month along with several pictures of the little one. He had written in Hindi, “Rahyl when you were born, the doctor told me ‘you have been blessed with a super hero’. You were Captain America last year, this year you are a Spider-Man. I am wondering the name of your mom is @geneliad or Marvel. I wish I could grow up to be like you... more caring, more loving & more hugging. Happy Birthday my darling son.”

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3. He had played the role of Tiger Shroff’s brother in the action film which also had Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Customs dept busts agarbatti smuggling racket from Vietnam that misused FTA
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
National Education Policy to bring new opportunities for students in domain of higher education: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
Jul 30, 2020 13:38 IST
Improving K-12 education in India, the Shibulal way
Jul 30, 2020 13:34 IST
Polls to two Rajya Sabha seats to be held on August 24, announces Election Commission
Jul 30, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.