Riteish Deshmukh’s 4-year-old son Rahyl makes a tune by himself, Vishal Dadlani reacts. Watch

Riteish Deshmukh’s son Rahyl had sought music composer duo Vishal Shekhar’s feedback on the musical composition by his younger son, Rahyl. On Wednesday, the actor had shared a video of four-year-old Rahyl singing a song and recording it on an instrument.

Riteish shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Dear, @VishalDadlani & @ShekharRavjiani - Do you see any future here? Quarantine Music Composition is in full swing. Musical Maestros Rahyl & Diviyaana.” The video also featured his niece Diviyaana.

Vishal took notice of the video on Thursday and reacted, “Haha, @Riteishd @geneliad you have little musicians in the family!! NOW you’re in trouble! Wait till they bring home their first drum-kits or electric guitars! Dadaaaaaaa!!! Please squish Rahyl & Diviyaana for me! Too cute!!! Wish I could bring them to the studio right NOW!”

Responding to him in the same vein, Riteish wrote, “Dadaaa... currently @geneliad & me are the Drum set .... Music is On!!!”

Riteish and wife Genelia are parents to Riaan, 5 and Rahyl, 4. Riteish had penned a sweet note on Rahyl’s fourth birthday last month along with several pictures of the little one. He had written in Hindi, “Rahyl when you were born, the doctor told me ‘you have been blessed with a super hero’. You were Captain America last year, this year you are a Spider-Man. I am wondering the name of your mom is @geneliad or Marvel. I wish I could grow up to be like you... more caring, more loving & more hugging. Happy Birthday my darling son.”

On the work front, Riteish was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3. He had played the role of Tiger Shroff’s brother in the action film which also had Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande.

