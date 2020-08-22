Sections
Home / Bollywood / Riteish Deshmukh’s sons Riaan and Rahyl make eco-friendly Ganesha from newspapers in adorable video

Riteish Deshmukh’s sons Riaan and Rahyl make eco-friendly Ganesha from newspapers in adorable video

Riteish Deshmukh has shared an impressive new video of his sons Riaan and Rahyl as they make a Ganesha idol out of newspapers at home.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 15:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindsutan Times New Delhi

Riteish Deshmukh’s sons worked together for the DIY Ganesha.

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza’s kids are DIY masters. Their sons Riaan and Rahyl have created a gorgeous, eco-friendly Ganesha idol to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Riteish shared a video of the whole process on Twitter. It shows Riaan and Rahyl crumpling newspapers into balls and making a Ganesha shape out of them with cello tape. They even took a little help from dad and played around with Ganesha’s trunk made from paper. They painted the idol in golden colour with red detailings on the ears. The boys also wished everyone on Ganesh Chaturthi with resounding cheers of ‘Ganpati bappa morya’.

 

Sharing the video, Ritesh wrote, “#HappyGaneshChaturthi - wishing happiness and prosperity to you and your entire family. #EcofriendlyGanesha from Riaan & Rahyl.”



Riteish’s fans found the Ganesha impressive and the boys adorable. “The best Ganesha I saw till now... A child has purest heart n with all this pureness wateva he does reaches divine... Love their hardwork n so proud for passing this message of eco friendly Ganesha #HappyGaneshChaturthi,” read a comment. “Adorable kids and awesome ecofriendly Ganpatiji,” wrote another.

Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Manushi Chillar brings Ganpati home, says ‘I’m from Haryana but Mumbai is my home too’

Riteish recently celebrated Genelia’s 33rd birthday with a cute post. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his actor wife and penned down a sweet birthday message for her. “You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything,” the Housefull actor wrote. “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KL Rahul plays Good Samaritan, donates PPE hoods to CISF personnel
Aug 22, 2020 15:27 IST
CBI investigates Sushant’s home, reportedly recreates scene of death
Aug 22, 2020 15:28 IST
With 2,474 new cases, Covid-19 tally breaches one lakh mark in Telangana
Aug 22, 2020 15:24 IST
Oil India Ltd logs Rs 249 cr loss in Q1 on slump in oil prices
Aug 22, 2020 15:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.