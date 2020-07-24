Riteish Deshmukh shares video of Pune’s ‘warrior Aaji maa’, Sonu Sood wants to run a training school with her

Sections
Actors Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh, among several others, have feted an 85-year-old woman who found overnight fame after her video showcasing some great lathi wielding skills went viral.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared a video of an 85-year-old woman showcasing some awe-inducing lathi wielding skills. Sharing the video, Riteish sought to connect with her and soon got her contact as well. A resident of Pune, Shanta Balu Pawar has been termed “warrior Aaji maa”.

“Warrior Aaaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her ...,” he wrote. Soon, he thanked everyone and wrote, “Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa - incredible story..”

 

Several of his industry were impressed with the video. Shobha Sant of Bhansali Productions wrote, “Wow! Aaji ki Jai.” Atul Kasbekar also tweeted, “Rits Pls tell me when you do connect She’s amazing.”



Several users informed about the woman online. A user shared more details and tweeted a few pictures. “Hello sir ...this is Aishwarya Seema Kale..by Gods grace I could film this video in Pune near Salunkhe Vihar road....85 year old, Smt.Shanta Balu Pawar.a resident of Hadpsar Pune. An exceptionally motivational and a strong women even in the difficult times of Lockdown..,” she wrote.

 

Sonu Sood, meanwhile, wants to start training sessions with the old woman.“Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques.”

 

Randeep also shared the video and wrote, “A woman who truly empowers herself and everyone around her! Salute to warrior Aaji owning traditional martial arts Raising hands.”

 

Since the video was first shared by Riteish, it has been picked by many and a few replies to the tweet even claimed that around Rs 20,000 have been collected for her through various donations over the past one day.

