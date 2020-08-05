Riteish Deshmukh wishes wife Genelia on birthday: ‘Growing young with you is a blessing’, see pic

Actor Riteish Deshmukh has wished wife Genelia Deshmukh on her birthday with a beautiful photo featuring the two of them. “You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko - growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia,” Riteish wrote.

‬

Their friends also wished Genelia. “Wishing you all the happiness @geneliad. Continue to spread smile like you always have where ever you go. Much luv always. Happy returns,” Kichcha Sudeep wrote while Suniel Shetty said, “Wishing my favourite @geneliad the happiest birthday… stay blessed”

One of the most loved couples in Bollywood, Riteish and Genelia’s social media banter often makes news. The two made their Bollywood debut together with 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam and tied the knot in 2012 after dating. The couple have two sons together -- Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh.

Recently, they also announced their entrepreneurial venture focussed on plant-based meat products. Their company will promote plant-based alternatives to meat, dairy, and eggs as well as cultivated meat as alternatives to the products of conventional animal agriculture. “We want Imagine Meats to be the choice for anybody seeking the taste of meat, without the guilt of environmental and public health impacts - just as it will be for our own family,” said Genelia.

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh appeared in Baaghi 3, wherein he was featured alongside lead actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from a cameo appearances in the 2016 John Abraham starrer film Force 2 and Salman Khan’s Jai Ho in 2014, Genelia D’Souza has been away from the Hindi film industry for quite some time now.