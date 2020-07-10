Road named after Sushant Singh Rajput in hometown Purnea

A road in Purnea, the hometown of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been named after him. Sushant, who died by suicide on June 14, was originally from Maldiha village in Purnea.

A Live Hindustan report quoted mayor Savita Devi as saying that Sushant was a great artist and renaming of the road and roundabout is Purnea’s way of paying tribute to him. The road that goes from Madhubani to Mata Chowk will now be called Sushant Singh Rajput road and the Ford Company roundabout has also ben rechristened to Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

Pictures and videos from the renaming of the road and the roundabout have surfaced online. Check them out here:

Savita Devi has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a CBI probe in the death of Sushant Singh.

Sushant. was found dead in his Mumbai residence and police suspect he was suffering from depression. He was recently seen in Netflix film, Drive. Dil Bechara, a film directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra, will have an online release on July 24.

