Rohit Roy reacts to comparisons with brother Ronit Roy: ‘I love my brother’s work’

Brother Rohit and Ronit Roy are both actors and have worked in the industry for over two decades now.

Actor Rohit Roy has opened up on the struggles he has faced in his career and how he views comparisons with actor-brother Ronit Roy. Rohit became a household name with the character of Rishabh in Swabhimaan (90s), and has been in the industry for long.However, his career has progressed very different from Ronit’s..

Ronit and Rohit began their journeys in the tinsel town together. While Ronit took some time to gain popularity, Rohit’s initial project Swambhimaan made him popular but he did not bag major roles or appreciation after that. Ronit has been featuring in acclaimed films and also bagging awards for a while now but Rohit got his first major recognition in years only recently when he worked with Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil. The 2017 film also featured Ronit.

Rohit told Times of India, “I love my brother’s work. We do talk about what we are doing but keep the conversation minimal. When you are on the set 24/7, after that when you come back home, the last thing we would want to do is, talk about work. Even with my brother-in-law (Sharman Joshi), we hardly talk work. We always try to keep it about family”.

He also shared how he selects projects nowadays. “Getting good scripts, good films, and good television works and to be part of shows that I will be excited to watch myself, to everyday wake up and reinvent myself because you know, the Rishabh of Swabhimaan is not going to fit into 2020. I have to reinvent myself. I want you to watch me. I want your age bracket to watch me. So that even you guys say,.. ‘Haa’, my parents were right, he’s really good,” he told the daily.

Last month, Ronit had wished Rohit for his new project, Paper and wrote on Instagram, “Chanakya neeti se loota jisney pura desh,lagbhag 32000 crore ke scam ka hai ye case. Hindustan ke itihas ke sabse anokhe scam ki kahani, PAPER starring Rohit Bose Roy, iss Deepawali, sirf ULLU App par!! All the best @rohitroy500.”

He also shared a cute picture with Rohit and wished him on his birthday in April. “Wish you the happiest ever birthday my lil bro. Love you tons,” he wrote.

Talking about the success of Swabhiman, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, he recently said in an interview with Navbharat Times, “I had become immensely famous in a very short span because of my daily soap Swabhimaan. My character of Rishabh Malhotra was as popular as Sholay’s Gabbar Singh as such a character had never been seen on Indian television before. But all that stardom got to my head and instead of working on improving my acting and other skills, I only became more arrogant.”

