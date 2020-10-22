Rohit Roy says early stardom after Swabhimaan went to his head: ‘People said I have the potential to overthrow Shah Rukh Khan’

Television actor Rohit Roy says he blames himself for becoming arrogant and not working hard enough in his early days as an actor. Rohit has said in an interview that the success of his daily soap Swabhimaan ‘got to his head’ and he did not work to hone his skills as an actor like he should have.

Rohit played Rishabh Malhotra in Swabhimaan. The show ran for three years -- from 1995 to 97. It was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Debaloy Dey.

Speaking to Navbharat Times, Rohit said, that his character had become extremely popular with the audience. “I had become immensely famous in a very short span because of my daily soap Swabhimaan. My character of Rishabh Malhotra was as popular as Sholay’s Gabbar Singh as such a character had never been seen on Indian television before. But all that stardom got to my head and instead of working on improving my acting and other skills, I only became more arrogant,” he said.

Rohit added how excessive praises, such as comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan, also made him overconfident. “People even told me that I have the potential to overthrow Shah Rukh Khan. At that time, SRK’s Deewana had recently hit the theatres. Anyway, today we all know where SRK has reached in his career and life, and here I am, still struggling,” he added. The actor, however, maintains that the fault was his own and he cannot blame anyone else. He added that while he may no be the biggest superstar in the world, he is still happy with whatever he has achieved in his career.

Rohit was last seen on the big screen in JP Dutta’s Paltan. He also played the villain in Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, which also starred his brother Ronit Roy.

