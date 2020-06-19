Sections
Home / Bollywood / Rohit Roy calls Hrithik Roshan and John Abraham secure actors, says they are ‘cut from the same cloth’

Actor Rohit Roy, who will be seen next with John Abraham in Sanjay Gupta-directorial Mumbai Saga, has spoken about his experience of working with him and Hrithik Roshan.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rohit Roy with Mumbai Saga co-stars John Abraham, Prateik Babbar and Kajal Aggarwal.

Actor Rohit Roy will soon be seen with actor John Abraham in their film, Mumbai Saga. Rohit will be seen playing a character called Jaykar Shinde in the film, a role that requires him to be hefty. Now, speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Rohit talked about his character in the film and his experience of working with John Abraham.

He was quoted as saying: “John has a great sense of humour, delivered poker-faced. Once, after a particularly intense stunt, he quipped ‘ismein toh sirf Rohit ka tricep dikh raha hai’. After working with Hrithik (Roshan) in Kaabil, I was sure I’d never find another co-star who’s just as secure, but he and John are cut from the same cloth.”

Speaking about the film, Rohit said his character Kaykar Shinde aka Baba was nothing like Shootout At Lokhandwala’s Fattu. “This time I play a 80-kilo, street-smart ruffian and had to beef up to maintain continuity.” Baba is a close associate of John’s character Ganpat Ram Bhonsle.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Mahesh Shetty shares emotional note: ‘How do you even explain if you suddenly lose a piece of your heart?’



Mumbai Saga is reportedly set in the 1980s-90s and the story chronicles how Bombay became Mumbai. The story is inspired by real incidents. “A lot of factors led up to the change, which is what the story, inspired by real events, is about. There’s no shoot here, but a direct face-off between cops and gangsters,” Rohit said.



The actor also spoke about his own brush with the underworld when he was starting out in his career. He narrated an incident when he was called for a film narration with a gun casually pointed at him. He had no choice but to do the film. Mercifully for him, the film got shelved.

It had been earlier reported that John’s Mumbai Saga would resume shooting in Hyderabad. The shoot would be a 12-day schedule in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City in July.

