Rohit Shetty says he cried on seeing ‘Saif Ali Khan’s daughter’ Sara Ali Khan beg him for work in resurfaced viral video

Amid the renewed insider vs outsider debate and nepotism in Bollywood, a video of filmmaker Rohit Shetty is going viral. Several Twitter users have been sharing an old video of Rohit talking about hiring Sara Ali Khan for his 2018 film Simmba.

The video is a clip from popular comedy chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show, when Sara, Rohit and film’s lead actor Ranveer Singh were on the show as special guests to promote Simmba. In it, Rohit says he was emotional upon seeing Sara beg him for a role.

“Sir please mujhe kaam dedo, isne aise kiya literally (pleading with folded hands) Saif Ali Khan ki beti ne. Amrita Singh aur Saif Ali Khan ki daughter akele chal ke office mein aana and ek director ke saamne baith ke ye kehna ki sir mereko kaam dedo please, mujhe rona aagaya. Maine bola tu picture kar le (Sir please give me work, she actually did that. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter did it. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter walked to the office all by herself and sat down in front of a director to beg him for work. I started crying. Told her fine, you do the film),” Rohit says in the video.

Simmba marked Sara’s second release after her debut movie, Kedarnath, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The debate on nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood was rekindled after Sushant’s death in June.

Last year, Sara has accepted that star kids have it easier in Bollywood. “I definitely believe that knowing people in the industry does help. That’s not a fact that I can run away from. I’ve often admitted to the fact that the biggest advantage of nepotism is the fact that we have easy access to people. I can call up Karan Johar without doing any film. I can go to Rohit Shetty’s office. So these are privileges I’m well aware of,” she had said.

“There’s also a level of protection that we enjoy. Not that we’ve asked for it, not that we choose our parents and not that we need to work any less hard. But anyone who denies this isn’t cool,” she had added.

