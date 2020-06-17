Ronit Roy opens up on battling depression, turning to alcohol when he was jobless: ‘I had gone through everything’

Actor Ronit Roy, who recently spoke about a period in his career when he had no work for four years, has said that he was depressed and turned to alcohol as a crutch. The actor spoke to The Quint about how he wasn’t able to capitalise on the great success of his debut film, Jaan Tere Naam.

He said, “I don’t know what happened. I have a silver jubilee film that was not easy back then. Silver jubilee, golden jubilee, platinum jubilee, all these terms are unheard of today. But I didn’t have work despite giving a silver jubilee film. Out of panic, I started taking offers left, right, and centre. Some films didn’t work, some didn’t get made.”

The actor continued, “Today when an actor’s film does Rs 100 crore they call him a star. I didn’t have anyone in the industry to guide me, to tell me what to do and what not to do. I made all the wrong choices and the films didn’t work.”

He said that his career was in a slump for four or five years, and in that time, he’d made money by doing guest appearances on television shows. “Those were troubled times,” he said “I used to earn Rs 2000-3000 per episode. Every three or four months I’d get an episode.”

He added, “By that time I had gone through everything. I had no money for food. I had the depressive space, the alcoholic space.” He said that when he had entered the film industry, he’d wanted to be a star like Rajesh Khanna. He was drawn to the lifestyle, and the fandom. “Earlier I wanted to be a star,” he said. “I used to see the massive fan following Rajesh Khanna had and I was mesmerised by that. But now I want to be an actor.”

In a previous interview to ETimes, the actor had elaborated on his days of struggle. He’d said, “For four years I was sitting at home. I had a small car, but I had no money for petrol. I would walk up to my mother’s house for a meal as I did not have money even after being in a silver jubilee film. I did not kill myself. I am not passing judgement on anybody. Everyone at some point in their life faces a financial crisis. I feel if you are facing a financial crisis then killing yourself is not a solution. I don’t see any sense in taking your life because that can’t be a solution.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

