Ronit Roy’s Covid-19 mask-making video goes viral among US protesters, Twitter user says ‘Doesn’t matter who he is’

A recent video in which actor Ronit Roy displayed an ingenious way to make a Covid-19 mask out of a T-shirt has gone viral in the US, where social media users are sharing the mask-making tips among themselves as they take to the streets in protest of the recent killing of a black man at the hands of a former police officer. The intention behind sharing the video among protestors, presumably, is to help them avoid capture from the police.

“If anyone is protesting today, here’s a way to make a balaclava mask with a T Shirt. Don’t forget your shades,” one social media user wrote in a tweet sharing Ronit’s video in full. The tweet has been ‘liked’ over 250000 times, and the video has accumulated over 3.2 million views on Twitter.

The person also wrote a step-by-step guide to making the mask in their next tweet. “Step 1: Pull the T-shirt over your head until the neck opening lines up with your nose. Step 2: Fold the bottom of the shirt up once, and double-fold it down across your face. Step 3: Criss-cross the back of the T-shirt once and pull up over the top of your head,” the Twitter user wrote.

When people pointed out that the man in the video is, in fact, a popular actor in India, the Twitter user who’d shared the clip wrote back, “Doesn’t matter who he is, don’t really care. Doesn’t matter that this video was intended for COVID, mask still covers your whole face. Doesn’t matter if it’s a $70 Zara shirt, you can use a $2 shirt. All that matters is that he taught us how to make a mask with a shirt.”

Ronit had originally shared the video on April 20. The repost among US protestors has garnered more views and engagement than the original video. Ronit, reacting to the popularity of his post had written in an Instagram message, “My first tweet with 1M views. Unexpected but I’m happy that it was for a helpful thing and not something vain and trivial.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Lisa Ray, Beyonce, Rihanna demand justice for George Floyd; share his last words

Major protests have erupted across the United States after a black man died while being physically restrained by a white policeman in Minneapolis. The policeman has been charged with murder, while his partners have all been fired. Several Indian celebrities have, controversially, called for racial harmony in the US in light of George Floyd’s death.

Follow @htshowbiz for more