Ronit Roy says he hasn’t been paid since January, is ‘selling things’ to support ‘100 families’

Actor Ronit Roy has said the he is ‘selling things’ to provide for the 100 families that he is responsible for, because he hasn’t been paid since January.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:26 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ronit Roy says even his business has been shut down.

Actor Ronit Roy has said that he hasn’t got paid since January, and that the support he has been providing to ‘100 families’ was made possible only after he began ‘selling things’.

In an interview to ETimes, the actor spoke about the issue of unpaid dues in the television industry, and urged channels and producers to pay the cast and crew what they are owed. Citing his own example, he said, “Personally, I haven’t made money since January. I have a small business which was running, and is now shut since March. Whatever I have, I am selling things to support about 100 families that I am responsible for.”

 

The actor added, “I am not a very rich man, but I am doing it. So, these production houses and channels who have these big, lavish offices which are visible from 2 kms away from a highway, they need to do something. They have to take care of the people on the ground. At a time like this if they don’t take care of the actors then it’s not fair. You have to pay them after 90 days, but they need now, give it to them now. They can’t stay hungry. It’s on both sides.”



Recently, an unemployed actor named Manmeet Grewal committed suicide because of the lack of work during the coronavirus lockdown. Another actor, Rajesh Kareer, was forced to plead for money in an emotional video message.

Also read: Ronit Roy says he was jobless for 4 years, didn’t have money for food, ‘but I didn’t kill myself

Ronit had also spoken about not condoning suicide, even if the circumstances are tough. He had said, “I am not passing judgement on anybody. Everyone at some point in life, everyone faces a financial crisis. I feel if you are facing a financial crisis then killing yourself is not a solution. I don’t see any sense in taking your life because that can’t be a solution.”

