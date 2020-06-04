Ronit Roy says he sat at home for 4 years despite delivering a hit, Alaya F speaks up against injustice

Natkhat movie review: Vidya Balan’s short film will leave you shaken but hopeful

Few phrases could perhaps have the corrosive power of these four words. Rephrased, recalibrated and retreaded, the phrase has explained away aggression of men throughout history. In Natkhat, it is brought out for airing early on by the family patriarch, as he blames testosterone for his 7-year-old grandson abducting his female classmate. He can barely keep his pride under control; the boy is alright, his demeanour seems to say.

(Read full story here)

TV anchor kills herself after boyfriend refused to marry her, leaves behind video blaming him: report

A TV anchor named Chandana VK, who appeared in real estate commercials, allegedly committed suicide on May 28, after her boyfriend Dinesh refused to marry her. A Deccan Herald report claims Dinesh is now absconding after being charged with abetment to suicide.

(Read full story here)

Ronit Roy says he was jobless for 4 years, didn’t have money for food, ‘but I didn’t kill myself’

Actor Ronit Roy has said that after the blockbuster success of his debut film, 1992’s Jaan Tere Naam, he didn’t get a call for the next six months, and soon afterwards, “the work dried up.” In an interview to ETimes, the actor said that he doesn’t want to judge anybody, but “killing yourself is not a solution.”

(Read full story here)

Alaya F posts passionate note on not staying silent about injustice anymore: ‘I will speak, I will act, I will respond’

Actor Alaya F, who made her film debut earlier this year with Jawaani Jaaneman, has written an impassioned note about not staying silent when seeing injustice anymore. Alaya wrote in her note that she will ‘speak, act and respond’ to unfairness when she sees it.

(Read full story here)

Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer says co-star Shivangi Joshi gave him Rs 10,000 after moving video of him asking for help went viral

After a heartbreaking video of television actor Rajesh Kareer pleading for financial help went viral, his Begusarai co-star Shivangi Joshi has come forward to support him. On finding out about his plight, she immediately reached out to him and transferred Rs 10,000 to his account.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more