Ronit Roy says he was jobless for 4 years, didn’t have money for food, ‘but I didn’t kill myself’

Actor Ronit Roy has said that after the blockbuster success of his debut film, 1992’s Jaan Tere Naam, he didn’t get a call for the next six months, and soon afterwards, “the work dried up.”

In an interview to ETimes, the actor said that he doesn’t want to judge anybody, but “killing yourself is not a solution.” He said, “My first film was released in 1992 Jaan Tere Naam which was a blockbuster. It was a silver jubilee and silver jubilee of that day means Rs 100 crore movie of today. My debut film was of that level. 1992 it released and for the next six months, I did not receive a single call. Then I got all kinds of trashy work which I did for three years and around 96 all the work dried up.”

He continued, “For four years I was sitting at home. I had a small car, but I had no money for petrol. I would walk up to my mother’s house for a meal as I did not have money even after being in a silver jubilee film. I did not kill myself. I am not passing judgement on anybody. Everyone at some point in their life faces a financial crisis. I feel if you are facing a financial crisis then killing yourself is not a solution. I don’t see any sense in taking your life because that can’t be a solution.”

Also read: Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta commits suicide at 25, leaves final note on Instagram

In recent weeks, several small-time actors have taken their lives due to the financial struggles made worse by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. On May 17, unemployed actor Manmeet Grewal hanged himself in his Navi Mumbai home, and on May 26, Crime Patrol actor Preksha Mehta committed suicide in her Indore home at the age of 25.

Follow @htshowbiz for more