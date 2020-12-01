Ronit Roy tweets about faulty delivery from online giant, Priyanka Chopra recalls Miss World winning moment
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: TV and Bollywood actor Ronit Roy took to Twitter to share a video about a PS4 disc his son ordered online but what they got was just blank paper. Priyanka Chopra spoke about the moment, 20 years ago, when she was crowned Miss World.
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.
Ronit Roy says his son ordered a PS4 disc online, received a package that ‘contains a blank piece of paper’
Actor Ronit Roy took to Twitter to complain to a prominent online platform for a faulty delivery. Check out the details here.
Read more here
Priyanka Chopra remembers her Miss World crowning moment: ‘20 years ago today, this happened’, see pic
Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to dial up nostalgia as she went back in time to recall the moment in 2000 when she was crowned Miss World.
Read more here
Gauahar Khan on marrying Zaid Darbar: ‘When he proposed, there were no second thoughts’
Gauahar Khan talks about her fiance Zaid Darbar and how they got engaged after hitting it off in over a month. They will marry on December 25.
Read more here
Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy’s right side affected after brain stroke; family says ‘pray for him’
Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while working in extreme weather conditions of Kargil for his film, LAC The Battle Within. He is now admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.
Read more here
Anushka Sharma takes ‘very able husband’ Virat Kohli’s help as she does headstand during pregnancy, see pic
Anushka Sharma is continuing with yoga during pregnancy, with some help from husband Virat Kohli and her fitness trainer. Here’s how she nailed a headstand.
Read more here
Follow @htshowbiz for more