Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Ronit Roy tweets about faulty delivery from online giant, Priyanka Chopra recalls Miss World winning moment

Ronit Roy tweets about faulty delivery from online giant, Priyanka Chopra recalls Miss World winning moment

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: TV and Bollywood actor Ronit Roy took to Twitter to share a video about a PS4 disc his son ordered online but what they got was just blank paper. Priyanka Chopra spoke about the moment, 20 years ago, when she was crowned Miss World.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ronit Roy complained that his son got a blank paper on ordering a PS 4 online. Priyanka Chopra went back on time to recall her winning moment from Miss World contest in 2000.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Ronit Roy says his son ordered a PS4 disc online, received a package that ‘contains a blank piece of paper’

Actor Ronit Roy took to Twitter to complain to a prominent online platform for a faulty delivery. Check out the details here.

Read more here

Priyanka Chopra remembers her Miss World crowning moment: ‘20 years ago today, this happened’, see pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to dial up nostalgia as she went back in time to recall the moment in 2000 when she was crowned Miss World.

Read more here

Gauahar Khan on marrying Zaid Darbar: ‘When he proposed, there were no second thoughts’

Gauahar Khan talks about her fiance Zaid Darbar and how they got engaged after hitting it off in over a month. They will marry on December 25.

Read more here

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy’s right side affected after brain stroke; family says ‘pray for him’

Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while working in extreme weather conditions of Kargil for his film, LAC The Battle Within. He is now admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Read more here

Anushka Sharma takes ‘very able husband’ Virat Kohli’s help as she does headstand during pregnancy, see pic

Anushka Sharma is continuing with yoga during pregnancy, with some help from husband Virat Kohli and her fitness trainer. Here’s how she nailed a headstand.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer leaders meet to decide Centre’s offer, say no state-specific package
Dec 01, 2020 11:19 IST
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Dec 01, 2020 11:44 IST
Cyclone developing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains to southern states: IMD
Dec 01, 2020 12:17 IST
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Court to hear anticipatory bail pleas
Dec 01, 2020 11:22 IST

latest news

‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
Dec 01, 2020 12:47 IST
Monolith appears in Romania after a suspenseful disappearance of the structure from Utah
Dec 01, 2020 12:45 IST
Covid-19: IIT-B study confirms social distancing norms, effectiveness of face mask
Dec 01, 2020 12:42 IST
A trip to the holy land of Varanasi is healing and enlightening
Dec 01, 2020 12:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.