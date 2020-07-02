Rosie The Saffron Chapter poster: Vivek Oberoi launches horror franchise, to introduce a new talent in every sequel

Days after announcing a murder mystery titled Iti, Vivek Oberoi has announced a horror film as well. Titled Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, the film will be based on the story of disappearance of a woman in Gurugram. The makers have also decided to launch a nation-wide hunt for a new face, who will star in a prominent role in the film.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the title of the film on Twitter. The Rosie poster shows the search results of the words ‘Rosie Saffron’. It indicates that users have searched a lot about her horror story, disappearance, call centre and true story.

Based on true events that took place in Gurugram, Rosie is planned as a horror-thriller franchise. The first part, Saffron Chapter is based in Saffron BPO, considered as one of the most haunted places in Gurgaon. The story revolves around a girl called Rosie who was an employee in this BPO.

Vivek says, “With my new venture, I want to support the concept-driven films that I believe can change the movie landscape in their respective genres. And not just the film, but also make way for new talent. With Rosie, I hope to achieve both. It’s a franchise and with every sequel, we hope to introduce someone new in the industry.”

Both the films will be directed by Vishal Mishra of Marudhar Express fame and will be co-produced by Vivek. He adds, “In a country full of strange supernatural events, we have rarely seen any horror-thriller films based on true events. With Rosie, I hope to break those grounds without falling prey to any horror film cliches. I’m excited that this project, like Iti is backed by Vivek Anand Oberoi and Prerna V Arora, who share my vision on both films. Being an outsider myself, I can relate to the struggles or challenges that are posed in this industry. I’ve been lucky to get so much acceptance and support here, and I want to pass it onto those who are trying to make it here.”

Vivek on Tuesday announced that he is set to produce a high-concept thriller titled Iti- Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The film revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. The project is expected to go on floors by October and release in the first quarter of 2021.

Also read: Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor joins Akshay Kumar in espionage thriller

Vivek’s last Bollywood big screen appearance was in 2019’s PM Narendra Modi. He was also seen in season two of Amazon Prime Video’s thriller Inside Edge.

Follow @htshowbiz for more