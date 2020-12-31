Sections
Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff drop stunning new pics from Maldives vacation. See here

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have dropped more stunning glimpses from their Maldives vacation. See them here.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 09:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have shared more glimpses from their Maldives vacation.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are currently vacationing in Maldives, although haven’t shared any pictures together. The latest social media updates from the two showed the rumoured couple enjoying themselves at the popular tourist destination.

Tiger shared a short video on his Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Bad hair... don’t rly care...my kind of noiseee.” The actor was seen shirtless, standing under a canopy and showing off his unkempt hair. Sounds of birds and waves could be clearly heard in the background.

Tiger Shroff shares a video of his kind of noise.

Disha had also shared two selfies, which showed her with a jasmine flower in her hair. She wore a white bikini. She also shared a glimpse of her view, which had a huge swimming pool on the seaside.

Disha Patani shares some selfies.

Disha and Tiger were spotted leaving for the vacation at the Mumbai airport. Both were twinning in black and white as they walked at a safe distance from each other.



Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani at Mumbai airport.

Disha kick-started her beach holiday by dropping a stunning picture of herself in the Aquaman pose. She was seen in a yellow bikini and wet hair, standing on a surf board in the blue waters. Disha captioned the post, “Aquaman feels.” Tiger also posted a shirtless picture as he stood besides a tree to pose for the camera.

 

 

Also read: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan are proud parents as they capture Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya make music

Tiger and Disha have never confirmed their relationship despite being spotted together in the city and on holidays for several years. On being enquired about why they refrain from confirming or denying their relationship, Disha had told Bollywood Hungama during the promotions of her film Bharat last year, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed... but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

