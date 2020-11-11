Sections
Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff spotted jetting off to unknown destination, see their airport looks

Actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who have been rumoured to be dating, were spotted jetting off to an unknown destination on Wednesday. Check out their airport looks here.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 13:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have long been rumoured to be dating.

Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted jetting off to an unknown destination on Wednesday. Tiger and Disha were photographed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, wearing casuals and masks.

While Disha wore a blue tracksuit, Tiger was seen wearing a black T-shirt and shades. Disha also had a sipper and a file filled with documents in her hands.

 

The two are known for their social media banter, and regularly drop comments on each other’s posts. Tiger’s family, including his sister Krishna and mother Ayesha, routinely comment on Disha’s posts as well.



Back in August 2019, taking part in a Q & A session on Instagram, Tiger had said that he was not worthy of dating her. A user had asked: “Are you dating Disha?” Tiger had replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).”

Around the time of the release of her film Bharat, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, she was asked: “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.” Replying to the question, Disha had said: “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed... but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

Also read: Disha Patani is love-struck by Tiger Shroff’s new dance video, calls it ‘insane’. See here

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, while Disha was seen in Malang. Tiger recently announced a new film series, titled Ganapath. The first look was released earlier this week.

