Rumoured couple Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan return from Goa holiday, The White Tiger first reviews are out

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan returned together from their Goa vacation. In the first reviews of The White Tiger, Adarsh Gaurav is being hailed as the star attraction of the film.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan return from Goa holiday, Khushi Kapoor too spotted with them at airport, see here

Actor Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, rumoured of being a couple, were seen at the airport on their return from Goa. The two are working together on their film, Dostana 2.

The White Tiger first reviews: Critics call it roaring success, ‘more realistic’ Slumdog Millionaire that’ll make Adarsh Gaurav a star

Adarsh Gaurav is being hailed as the star of Ramin Bahrani’s film, The White Tiger, in early reviews. Many compared the film to Slumdog Millionaire but agreed that the two have very little in common.

Inside Deepika Padukone birthday celebrations: Ranveer plays host, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend. See pics

Actor Deepika Padukone, who turned 35 on Tuesday, celebrated her birthday with close industry friends including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar. Also making an appearance were Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

October actor Banita Sandhu refuses to get treated at govt hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, police intervene

October actor Banita Sandhu, who is likely to be infected by the mutant strain of Covid-19, refused to get admitted to a government hospital in Kolkata.

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14 amid worsening Covid-19 situation in Los Angeles

The Recording Academy has announced a delay in this year’s ceremony due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in Los Angeles. The ceremony will now take place on March 14.

