Rumy Jafry responds to speculation about Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty break-up

Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty were supposed to begin work on a romantic comedy, directed by Rumy Jafry after the lockdown. The film’s director has said both were excited about the project, which was to be their first film together. Sushant died on Sunday at his Mumbai residence.

In an interview to ETimes, the director has now responded to rumours that the couple recently ended their relationship. The Times of India report quoted Rumy as saying: “Sushant was excited about the project and kept telling me to start the workshops and rehearsals.” Was he aware of any trouble between them? Explaining his stance, he said: “He never told me about it, and Rhea too, did not say anything of the sort. The last time I discussed this project with him was in the first week of June. They were together on the call. In fact, it was Rhea who got him on the call. Then, on June 12, I had messaged him, and he was very excited about the project.”

On reports of Sushant was prepping to get married in November, Rumy said, “I am not aware about the marriage bit. I got to know, about it through the news media.”

Rumy had earlier given details about the upcoming romantic comedy. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he had said: “A rom-com, it was to explore Sushant’s dancing skills. He was a fantastic dancer and my film would have showcased him in a different light. He loved Shah Rukh Khan’s acting and Govinda’s dance and that’s why I had a full-fledged dance number with Govinda-style moves planned for our mahurat.”

He had further said that the film’s first schedule was to be held in Mumbai, followed by some portions to be shot in London and Punjab. There were plans to wrap up the shoot by November this year. The film’s shooting had, nonetheless, been postponed due to the lockdown.

While, it was long been suspected that the two were in a relationship, Rhea had, in January this year, made it Instagram official. She did so with a post on his birthday in January.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful supermassive black hole that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality,” she captioned the post. Sushant replied, “Thank youuuuuuu my Rockstarrrr.” Rhea had shared two pictures from what, appeared to be, one of their secret holidays together.

