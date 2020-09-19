Saanand Verma on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: What’s happening right now is his character assassination

Those who have collaborated with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput mostly have nice things to say about him. And Rajput’s Chhichhore (2019) co-star Saanand Verma is no different. He says we rarely see performers who have the quality to become every role they portray.

“There was a method to his passion and performance. In Chhichhore, he was this happy and excited college goer, who later was shown as the father, worried about his child. Much like the character’s transition, you could also see the change in him in real life too, till he was playing the role. I think no one would’ve played Dhoni (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story; 2016) as perfectly as he did,” says Verma.

While working in Chhichhore, Verma adds that Rajput was “energetic and fun loving throughout” and his dedication and passion towards his craft were inspiring.

“I’m not getting these talks around his mental health. Till the time I saw him, he was absolutely perfect. I never saw him behave in a certain way,” he shares, adding that something was amiss in Rajput’s life.

Known for web shows Sacred Games, Apharan, and TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, Verma adds, “You could feel that a phenomenal actor like him, who deserved much more, wasn’t getting his due. May be something might have happened between him and some influential people in Bollywood and they might have ganged up against him. But still he had ample work opportunities.”

There is some unknown territory as far as Rajput’s death case is concerned that needs to be explored, feels Verma. But, the focus seems to be shifting.

“Sad that some are using it to gain mileage, publicise their agenda, get TRPs… What’s happening right now is almost his character assassination. It’s being portrayed that he was into drugs and all. I’ve worked with him but never felt or seen anything. I absolutely condemn all that’s are happening around the case. Is this the first time we’ve come to know that drug consumption in Bollywood? I feel efforts are being made to hide something else. While doing that everything else is being blown out of proportion. I just hope the investigation finds out the truth,” he ends.

