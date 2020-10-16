Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Saba Saudagar: There are a lot of people to misguide you and take advantage of you

Saba Saudagar: There are a lot of people to misguide you and take advantage of you

Actor Saba Saudagar, who has starred in web series Booo Sabki Phategi, Gandi Baat, feels that the key for everyone is to not get lured by short cuts.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:09 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Saba Saudagar was recently seen in web series, Crackdown.

The current climate in the entertainment industry with controversies pilling up, has been hard for everyone to come to terms with, and even harder for new actors. Saba Saudagar, who is taking baby steps in the film industry, says that while not everyone in the industry is bad, she agrees that there are some who can be harmful.

“We always are made up of the choices we make, everywhere you go you come across good and bad people. It’s just that you’ve to have your head on your shoulder and be cautious. I never fell prey to temptations around me, I just chose he path where I worked harder and was patient,” shares the actor.

Saudagar, who has starred in web series Booo Sabki Phategi, Gandi Baat and the recent, Crackdown, feels that the key for everyone is to not get lured by short cuts. 

“It should not matter what people try to lure you into and what temptations you have around. The right path may not be easy but will sustain you for a longer period of time. There are a lot of people to misguide you and take advantage of you, but you must be sensible enough to not fall into such things,” she asserts.



And that’s why, feels the actor, that it’s pertinent to have a mentor in the industry, who will be a guide whenever you reach a dead end.

“There’s too little time and you cannot keep making the mistakes again and again because then you’ll be out of sight and out of mind. Having a mentor always helps and you can learn from other people’s experiences as well,” Saudagar says.

The actor, however, reveals she had to learn things the hard way. “Unfortunately, I had not come across the right people and wasted some time initially. There’ll be a lot of people who will become self-claimed mentors but in the hindsight they have different motives,” she concludes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Oct 16, 2020 12:20 IST
Imran Khan tries to dodge FATF’s ‘grey list’ on 3 counts. It won’t work
Oct 16, 2020 09:39 IST
Tejashwi Yadav kicks-off campaign trail; says CM Nitish Kumar is ‘tired’
Oct 16, 2020 11:58 IST
‘Solid achievement’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at govt over IMF projections
Oct 16, 2020 11:17 IST

latest news

Biden campaign finds 3rd virus link, Harris takes to virtual campaigning
Oct 16, 2020 12:32 IST
On FAO’s 75th anniversary, PM Modi talks India’s movement against malnutrition
Oct 16, 2020 12:31 IST
Chinese drug company announces potential drug to ‘inhibit’ Covid-19
Oct 16, 2020 12:30 IST
NEET final answer key 2020 likely to be released soon, here’s how to check
Oct 16, 2020 12:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.