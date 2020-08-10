Sadak 2 first looks: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt look haunted in posters unveiled ahead of trailer debut. See here

Character posters for actors Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, revealing their first looks from the upcoming film Sadak 2, have been shared online. Sadak 2 is a sequel to director Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 film, also starring Sanjay and Pooja Bhatt. It marks the first collaboration between Mahesh and Alia.

The actor took to Instagram to share the three new posters, ahead of the film’s trailer debut on Tuesday. She captioned her character’s poster, “Asli himmat woh hoti hai, jo darr ke bawajood bhi, jutaani padti hain (True courage is what one must summon, despite fear).”

The poster for Aditya’s character is captioned, “Ishq Kamaal.. Jis tan lagya, Ishq kamaal (Love is wonderful for whoever is struck by it).” Meanwhile, Sanjay looks menacing in his poster, which is captioned, “Teri bandook ki nalli mein mujhe jannat nazar aati hain (I can see heaven in the barrel of your gun).” In the background of Sanjay’s poster, a portrait of Pooja’s character can be seen.

The film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28, after the coronavirus pandemic put an end to its theatrical release plans. It was announced as a part of Disney+ Hotstar’s slate of Bollywood acquisitions, which include Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara, Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase, among others.

Producer Mukesh Bhatt in an earlier interview to PTI had said, “I am compelled to come (on digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer.”

Mahesh in a recent message posted on Pooja’s Instagram had said that he has surrendered himself to whatever the future has in store for the film, and will be satisfied either way. “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine,” he said.

