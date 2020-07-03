Sadak 2 in legal trouble, Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt accused of hurting religious sentiments

A complaint was filed before a court here on Thursday against film makers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, besides actress Alia Bhatt, who have been accused of “hurting Hindu sentiments” through a poster of their upcoming venture Sadak 2.

The complaint was lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur locality of the town, through his advocate Sonu Kumar.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar, fixed July 08 as the next date of hearing in the case, lodged under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The complainant has taken exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of the movie, which is said to be a sequel of 1990s blockbuster Sadak.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the movie also marks the return of elder brother Mahesh as director after a hiatus of more than two decades. Besides the director’s daughter Alia, the movie also stars his offspring from a previous marriage Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, both of whom had played the lead pair in the 1991 release.

The poster of the film was released during a press conference on Tuesday. Alia had read out a note which had Mahesh’s reason about featuring Mount Kailash on the poster. “Mount Kailash, the ageless mountain, has the footprints of gods and sages. It is the abode of god of all gods, Lord Shiva. So do we really need anything else? Or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found its shelter in Kailash. This is a place where all search ends. Sadak two is a road to love. This sequel to Sadak will take you on the mother of all love pilgrimages,” she said.

