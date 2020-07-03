Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sadak 2 in legal trouble, Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt accused of hurting religious sentiments

Sadak 2 in legal trouble, Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt accused of hurting religious sentiments

The image of Mt Kailash on Sadak 2 poster hasn’t gone down well with the complainant who has accused Alia Bhatt, Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt of hurting religious sentiments.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 10:29 IST

By Press Trust of India, Muzaffarpur

Sadak 2 poster features Mount Kailash.

A complaint was filed before a court here on Thursday against film makers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, besides actress Alia Bhatt, who have been accused of “hurting Hindu sentiments” through a poster of their upcoming venture Sadak 2.

The complaint was lodged by Acharya Chandra Kishore Parashar, a resident of Sikandarpur locality of the town, through his advocate Sonu Kumar.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mukesh Kumar, fixed July 08 as the next date of hearing in the case, lodged under IPC sections 295A (deliberately outraging religious feelings) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). The complainant has taken exception to the use of an image of Kailash Mansarovar in the poster of the movie, which is said to be a sequel of 1990s blockbuster Sadak.

Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the movie also marks the return of elder brother Mahesh as director after a hiatus of more than two decades. Besides the director’s daughter Alia, the movie also stars his offspring from a previous marriage Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt, both of whom had played the lead pair in the 1991 release.



Also read: Madhuri Dixit mourns ‘friend and guru’ Saroj Khan: ‘Grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance’

The poster of the film was released during a press conference on Tuesday. Alia had read out a note which had Mahesh’s reason about featuring Mount Kailash on the poster. “Mount Kailash, the ageless mountain, has the footprints of gods and sages. It is the abode of god of all gods, Lord Shiva. So do we really need anything else? Or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found its shelter in Kailash. This is a place where all search ends. Sadak two is a road to love. This sequel to Sadak will take you on the mother of all love pilgrimages,” she said.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un urges ‘maximum alert’ on Covid-19
Jul 03, 2020 10:41 IST
Death toll rises above 160 in Myanmar jade mine collapse
Jul 03, 2020 10:38 IST
Sachin, Virat or Rohit? Jaffer names India’s ‘best white-ball cricketer’
Jul 03, 2020 10:36 IST
Sadak 2: Alia, Mahesh Bhatt accused of hurting religious sentiments
Jul 03, 2020 10:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.