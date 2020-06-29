Sections
Sadak 2 poster: Alia Bhatt says Mahesh Bhatt wanted only Mount Kailash on poster for this reason

Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt shared the first poster for her upcoming film Sadak 2 on Monday during a live announcement session with Disney+ Hotstar.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:12 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sadak 2 will release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Actor Alia Bhatt shared the first poster for her upcoming film, Sadak 2, during a live session with Disney+ Hotstar on Monday evening. The poster showed a solitary road leading to Mount Kailash.

Sharing the poster, Alia said she asked her father and film director Mahesh Bhatt if it would not be better to feature the actors on the poster. She then pulled put a note which was Mahesh’s reasoning behind the featuring only the mountain.

 

“Mount Kailash, the ageless mountain, has the footprints of gods and sages. It is the abode of god of all gods, Lord Shiva. So do we really need anything else? Or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found its shelter in Kailash. This is a place where all search ends. Sadak two is a road to love. This sequel to Sadak will take you on the mother of all love pilgrimages,” she said.



Sadak 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It takes off where the original left and will feature a very different kind of ‘villain’ this time. “The story of Ravi (Sanjay) will move forward. He meets these two new people (Alia-Aditya). The film has different love stories and also has (an element of) thrill. The villain is someone very different and totally unexpected,” Alia said.

Working on the film was a homecoming in its true sense, Alia said. “That the whole family is coming to make a film together. That emotion is of another level altogether... I always wanted to be picturised in a song from the Bhatt camp, which has been famous for its music,” she added.

Also read: Shekhar Suman to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to push for CBI probe

The original followed a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured Sadashiv Amrapurkar as the iconic villain Maharani, the brothel owner and actor Soni Razdan, Alia’s mother.

