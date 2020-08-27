Sadak 2 song Shukriya: Sanjay Dutt mourns his lost love, Alia Bhatt-Aditya Roy Kapur too turn emotional

The makers of Sadak 2 song have released a heartbreaking song from the film. Titled Shukriya, the music video shows all the three lead actors: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur dealing with a broken heart and thanking life for the experiences it offered them.

It begins with Aditya grieving over his lost love and even hurting himself as he struggles to cope with his feelings. A sad Alia is seen bidding him goodbye in the song. It eventually moves to show Sanjay, who too has to say goodbye to Alia and Aditya with a heavy heart. However, the most powerful scene in the song is at the end when an emotional Sanjay beaks down in tears on seeing the picture of his lost love, played by Pooja Bhatt.

Watch Sadak 2 song here

Shukriya has been sung by KK and Jubin Nautiyal, with lyrics by Rashmi Virag and Jeet Gannguli. Jeet has also composed the song.

Alia on Saturday had announced that the full music album of Sadak 2 is out. There are a total of eight tracks in the album.

The makers of the upcoming road thriller on August 12, dropped the official trailer which hints at an emotional roller-coaster ride. The film that marks Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after 21 years continues from the plot of Sadak that was released in 1991 with Sanjay and Pooja in the lead.

Also read: Amaal Mallik reacts to reports of Arijit Singh’s song being dropped from Sadak 2, says it ‘deserves to at least get a release’

Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, Gulshan Grover and Akshay Anand also have significant roles in the film. Sadak 2 is all set to release on the online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Follow @htshowbiz for more