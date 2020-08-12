Sadak 2 trailer: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor are on a journey of truth and love. Watch

The first trailer for Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt-starrer Sadak 2 is out. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Shadowing Sadak that came out over two decades ago, Sanjay Dutt’s character has lost the reason to live after the death of his beloved (Pooja Bhatt). Arya (Alia Bhatt) comes in his life as a breath of fresh air. As the two along with Aditya leave for a road journey to Kailash mountain, a self-styled guru (played by Makrand Deshpande) is out to kill her.

The Sadak 2 trailer came amid reports of Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed for lung cancer.

Watch Sadak 2 trailer here:

The film marks Mahesh’s return to direction after 21 years. The first film starred Sanjay and Pooja as leads and was also directed by Mahesh. Recently, Mahesh took to Instagram to share his feelings ahead of the film’s release. “Today as we begin the last leg of our journey.I feel unshackled! I carry no burden, no weight. No reputation to hold on to. No mission to accomplish. Nothing to prove to anyone. If the film works it belongs to all of you. If it does not, it’s mine.That’s the duty and also the privilege of the Director . You all gave me so much love and support for which I am very grateful. I love this film because each one of you made this possible. Ahh now I feel like a free bird. My wilderness is calling me. Saying ‘Mahesh chalein?’”

Earlier on Monday, the makers had released character posters featuring Alia, Aditya and Sanjay. While Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt were seen donning a fierce look in their first look character posters, Aditya was seen in a gentle avatar with a smiling face.

The poster sees Dutt with tough expression on his face as he holds a smoking earthen pot. The poster also features actor Pooja Bhatt’s picture hung up at the wall behind him. Alia Bhatt’s character poster sees her standing amid flames with a car in the background approaching towards her. There is also a figure looming large ahead of her.

The film is all set to release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

