Sagarika Ghatge shares adorable birthday post for husband Zaheer Khan: ‘Everyone knows I would be lost without you’

Actor Sagarika Ghatge wished her husband, cricketer Zaheer Khan, a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a series of pictures with him and called him not only her best friend and the love of her life but also ‘the most selfless person I know’.

In her Instagram post, Sagarika wrote, “To my best friend, my love and the most selfless person I know . Thank you for being you. Not only me but everyone knows I would be lost without you . Happy birthday husband . May you get everything you desire and more . Love you.”

Wishes poured in for Zaheer in the comments section. “Happy happy birthday Zakadoodle,” actor Hazel Keech wrote. Producer Pragya Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday Zak, lots of love!” Tennis player Sania Mirza dropped heart emojis on the post.

Sagarika, who made her acting debut with Chak De! India in 2007, has also starred in films such as Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum and Rush. She also participated in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

Zaheer and Sagarika tied the knot in November 2017. In an earlier interview with HT Brunch, she opened up about what attracted her to him. “I always thought he was very nice, well-mannered, well-spoken. These things impress me in somebody. You need to talk properly to a woman and he was all that. I think more than him and me, people around us saw a match. It was a very organic process and meant to happen,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zaheer said that his similarities with Sagarika drew him to her. “We are very similar in terms of how we look at life. She takes time to open up to new people, so do I. She has a very simple approach to life and we have similar values. Family is very important to both of us. We love our friends the same way too. These are the things which really attracted me to her.”

