Saiee Manjrekar on life post Bollywood debut: When I step out, I’ve to think about how am I looking, talk nicely, earlier I could wear pajamas and ignore people

Saiee Manjrekar entered Bollywood with the big-ticket Dabangg 3 (2019), launched opposite Salman Khan. The daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, she says that life after making her debut has been ‘super’.

“Normally, I’ve always been a very shy person. I saw myself open up as a person after that. With all the interactions, and meeting people daily, I kind of started being more aware of the things happening,” she says.

And not just that, she became aware that even the way a celebrity dresses is scrutinised too. She continues, “When I step out now, I think about how am I looking and talking to everyone nicely. It has got ingrained in me, which wasn’t before. I was very casual, could step out in pajamas, ignore a person, and people wouldn’t know or come up to me. That started happening, so I had to make an effort to dress better, be nice and cordial to everyone, regardless of my mood.”

Though the box-office collections of Dabangg 3 didn’t meet the enormous expectations, Saiee got noticed, and bagged more projects. Lined up next is the Telugu film Major with Adivi Sesh. Manjrekar is satisfied with the pace, and didn’t go on a signing spree after Dabangg.

“I’m very content with the projects I’m doing. They’re challenging, fun and at the same time, I’m exploring myself as an artiste. So many things are yet to be done. After Major, I’m doing another South film, both of these have challenged me — be it the language, performance, playing very different characters. I’ve just started, the more I go ahead, the more I’ll get to learn,” says Manjrekar.

Asked if she deliberately not stick to Hindi films after her debut, the actor clarifies, “My dad told me that cinema and acting has no language, as long as you can show your character well. I honestly did get a few Hindi and south offers at the same time. Major is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual. I was inculcating this habit of sleeping early in the lockdown, and when the script of Major was sent to me, I thought I will read two-three pages at night and rest in the morning, I ended up finishing it at 4am, and I was like I’ve to do this.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more