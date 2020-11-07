Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur took up farming in Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor is missing as they enjoy getting their feet dirty in mud

On Saturday, pictures of actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying farming in Pataudi were all over the internet. While Kareena Kapoor is in Mumbai, Saif is currently in Dalhousie shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. These pictures appear to be from their short holiday in Pataudi last month.

The pictures showed Taimur standing in calf deep muddied water of a small channel. Clearly, the boy enjoyed being in the open, in the midst of nature. In one picture, he had bent over and had his hands dipped in water as well. In another, he was seen looking at the flow of water. His father stood close by in a small patch of land, all prepared for sowing of seeds. In one of the pictures, Saif’s hands were covered with mud. Taimur was seen in a pair of denim shorts with a white T-shirt, while Saif had a pair of cream-coloured trousers on with a black T-shirt.

Kareena, who is in Mumbai, spent Friday with her extended family for a Karwa Chauth dinner. Actor Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Riddhima and Kareena herself had posted pictures from the family gettogether. Sharing a picture, Neetu had written “Karva chauth with family, miss you kapoor sahab” while Riddhima had written “Family dinner #missingafew”. Kareena too had written: “Ladies and no gentlemen.”

In October, while Kareena was in Pataudi with her family, she had also completed her shoot for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. On completion of her portion of the shoot, she had written: “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course.”

During her stay there, she had shared another cute picture of Taimur trying his hand at cricket. Sharing it, she had written: “Any place in the IPL? I can play too.” It may be recalled that Taimur’s grandfather was celebrated Indian cricketer and one-time captain, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

