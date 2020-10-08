Saif Ali Khan calls out hypocrisy of awards shows, reveals he was downgraded at the last moment

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he doesn’t believe in Indian awards shows. He also recalled the time when organisers took away the award that he was told he’d get, because someone else pressured them.

Saif admitted that many felt he was undeserving of his National Film Award, which he won for Hum Tum, but hopes that over the years, he has proven his talents.

He told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “Yes, I was seen to be undeserving of the few awards that I received earlier in my career, including the National award for Hum Tum. But I think over the years I’ve proven myself to be more worthy of recognition.”

Speaking about the ‘manipulation’ that happens at Indian awards shows, the actor continued, “To be honest, I don’t believe in them. Some years ago I was called for an awards function. When I got there someone higher up in the organization told me, ‘We wanted to give you the Best Actor award. But you know how it is. We’ll give you the award for Best Actor in a comic role.’”

Saif said that the credibility of awards shows was hit when a ‘commercial aspect’ was introduced to the shows. After that, he said, they just became “a whole big tamasha”.

He added, “Why we haven’t created that environment of camaraderie is a debate for some student of sociology to figure out. As I see them, awards functions are an excuse to make some money by performing on stage. If you have the intelligence,then you spend the money well. That’s what awards are worth as far as I can see. It’s not about pretending to be an art of a community.”

Saif, who was seen this year in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman, has made a comeback of sorts to more mainstream entertainment. The actor will soon appear in the Amazon Prime series Tandav, and has signed on to appear in his Tanhaji director Om Raut’s upcoming period drama Adipurush.

