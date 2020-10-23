Saif Ali Khan ‘can’t wait’ to become father again, says he wants to settle down at Pataudi Palace with Kareena and kids

Actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he can picture himself settling down at his ancestral home -- the Pataudi Palace -- with his family. Saif and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, have one son -- Taimur -- with another child on the way.

In an interview, Saif said that Taimur is now old enough to not be scared of nature, and has a lot of fun at the palace chasing bugs and bees.

Asked if he could one day settle down at the palace, Saif told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I can, and it would be a good life. I’d garden, swim, cook, read, be around the family, and have a few friends over once in a while. It’s what I have been doing for the longest time. And we have an apartment in Mumbai, so we can fly out there for work. We just need some good schools around.”

The actor said that through his family trust, he has started some initiatives for the benefit of the local community. “(The Pataudi Trust) already supports a few charitable initiatives like education for the girl child, and acid attack survivors. My mother and I are working on developing it further, doing more work for the people living around,” he said.

About becoming a father again, the actor said that he ‘can’t wait’. He said, “This is the best age to bring up kids. When you are young, you are more concerned with yourself, your career, but now, when you are more settled, you have lots of time and patience for them apart from love. And for me there’s nothing better than waking up in my country home and spending a Sunday reading in a large bed, surrounded by my wife, kids and dogs.”

Saif also clarified ‘miscommunication’ regarding the estimated worth of his property, and reports suggesting that he’d bought it back from a hotel chain with his own money. The actor said that since he already owned the property, he didn’t have to buy it back, but simply work out new financial details concerning its lease. About the reported Rs 800 crore price tag, he said that it was a ‘massive exaggeration’.

