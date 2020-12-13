Saif Ali Khan displays chivalrous side as he holds the door open for pregnant Kareena Kapoor outside clinic. Watch video

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who are expecting their second child together, were spotted at a Bandra clinic recently. A video of the couple, waiting to be picked up outside the clinic, has been shared online.

In the video, Saif and Kareena can be seen standing next to a doctor, wearing masks. When their car arrives, Saif opens the door for his wife, and they drive off. While Saif wore a T-shirt and track pants, Kareena wore a loose-fitting top.

The couple announced Kareena’s second pregnancy in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” the couple, parents to three-year-old Taimur, said in a joint statement.

In a recent episode of her talk show, What Women Want, Kareena spoke about the challenges of naming her new child. She said that after all the controversy that was caused by Taimur’s name, they have decided to wait until the baby arrives. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” she told Neha Dhupia on the show.

“Of course, there was trolling but at the same time there was an immense support from the people we were getting, not that trolls matter to us that much but it was our choice. The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, ‘Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name’. I said ‘no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man’. And yes, I proudly did so,” she had said in an interview to Rajdeep Sardesai in 2018.

Saif and Kareena will welcome the baby in March. She recently concluded filming her portions of Laal Singh Chaddha, while Saif finished filming the first schedule of Bhoot Police.

