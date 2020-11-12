Saif Ali Khan on acting amid the pandemic: ‘It’s a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital’

Actor Saif Ali Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming projects, after months of staying indoors due to the pandemic. He has now compared working on the sets to working in hospitals.

Saif is shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala and will soon be joined by his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their son Taimur.

Comparing his work to that in hospitals, Saif told The Quint, “You know, actors can’t wear masks and the film set is a very dangerous environment at this time. But most people I have worked with have made really big efforts. People are trying their best, but it’s still dangerous. These are tricky times and I feel actors definitely deserve credit for this. During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It’s a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.”

Earlier this month, pictures of Saif, enjoying family time with Taimur and farming in Pataudi, surfaced online and went viral in no time.

Taimur could be seen standing in calf-deep muddied water of a small channel as Saif stood beside him. Clearly, the boy enjoyed being in the open, in the midst of nature. In one picture, he had bent over and had his hands dipped in water as well. In another, he was seen looking at the flow of water. His father stood close by on a small patch of land, all prepared for sowing of seeds. In one of the pictures, Saif’s hands were covered with mud. Taimur was seen in a pair of denim shorts with a white T-shirt, while Saif had a pair of cream-coloured trousers on with a black T-shirt.

